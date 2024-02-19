“Mami Is Gonna Learn What It’s Like To Be A Bottom,” Claims Becky Lynch In WWE

Rhea Ripley is the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion on Monday Night Raw and Becky Lynch is coming after her. For a long time, the two WWE Superstars have been hoped to go to war in a massive showdown, possibly at Wrestlemania and the chances are very real given the latter will compete inside the Elimination Chamber bout that will determine the new contender for the women’s world title.

On the latest episode of Raw, which went down from Lexington, Kentucky, Becky Lynch was out to make a statement and she made one by taking out the behemoth in Nia Jax. Interestingly, she momentarily aligned with her predicted Wrestlemania 40 opponent, Rhea Ripley. However, things won’t be that smooth when these two might eventually collide in the ring, down the road.

Appearing at the Wrestlemania 40 press conference, Becky Lynch made it clear that Ripley claims to be on top during her title reign but she is yet to face a legend in herself who would essentially make her learn how it feels to be at the bottom,

“It doesn’t matter who you face because Mami’s always on top, huh? It does matter Rhea. It does matter who you face. I have made a legendary career out of knocking golden girls out of their top spot. So Mami is gonna learn what it’s like to be a bottom because that’s what happens when The Man comes around.”

During her promo session on Raw, Becky Lynch vowed to win the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match and go on to face Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40. She was happy that her daughter would watch her compete in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match the brutality she is capable of bringing and how she has never been more obsessed than she is now with getting her title back.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth. Below is the updated match card for the final PLE before Wrestlemania 40,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. TBD

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect