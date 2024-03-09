Becky Lynch Vs. Rhea Ripley: WWE Hall Of Famer Predicts Winner Of Wrestlemania 40 Bout

A huge Wrestlemania XL bout has been under speculation with Becky Lynch being seemingly focused on winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 bout that was set up to determine the next challenger for the Women’s World Championship. She constantly sent a warning to the reigning champion Rhea Ripley to fuel things up before the match was eventually confirmed at Elimination Chamber.

The dream bout was reportedly in the pipeline for a long time and WWE wanted to save it for the biggest premium live event of the year. Now that Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Title has been confirmed, WWE Hall of Famer and one of the all-time greats, Trish Stratus opened up on this highly anticipated encounter.

Trish has reasons for picking Becky Lynch’s win at Wrestlemania 40

Trish appeared in an interview with the Gorilla Position and stated that she’s looking forward to seeing the two women superpowers fighting it out at the grandest stage. Besides, she also cited reasons why Becky Lynch should pick up the win,

“I think Becky needs the win, I think she needs it for her, she needs to prove it to herself. She’s a workhorse, believe me, because I was alongside her for half a year last year, she just goes. Then you see she became “NXT” Champion and worked with “NXT” talent and did great things with them and for them. She worked with the older ladies, the younger ladies, and still comes out on top, she’s amazing.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

It should be noted that Trish Stratus’ most recent run with the WWE saw her and Becky Lynch go back and forth for several months, eventually wrapping things up inside a steel cage. Despite their rivalry, Stratus was keen on seeing The MAN be a champion again, a theory to which the fans should also agree.

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at the Show of Shows. Later, Rhea Ripley predictably defeated Nia Jax to retain her title to confirm her showdown with Lynch.