“More Than Anything It’s Disappointing,” Nikki Bella On WWE Banning Her From TV Mentions

There was a time when Nikki Bella was in a relationship with WWE franchise player John Cena and they were essentially considered to be the top power couple in the pro-wrestling industry. That was a long time ago when both these were utilized to be brand ambassadors for the pro-wrestling brand whom the fans also considered to be WWE-lifers.

While Cena continues to be a marquee attraction for the WWE, it’s been quite some time since Nikki Bella parted ways with the company alongside her twin sister, Brie Bella. The formerly known Bella Twins have thus become The Garcia Twins in an attempt to build their own identity outside the WWE territory which might have also sent them on the bad books.

On a Monday Night Raw episode, Michael Cole presented a promo for Barmageddon show, airing on the USA Network at 11 PM Eastern Time. The commercials airing on the USA prominently feature Nikki Bella as the co-host. But during Cole’s plug-in, the veteran was neglected as Cole focused on Blake Shelton as the sole host. This was something that caught the eyes of the WWE Universe.

Nikki Bella discussed post-WWE life with NBC

Thereafter, Nikki Bella had an interview with NBC Chicago on her 40th birthday and one of the questions revolved around her name, as she transitioned into Nikki Garcia, for all her endeavors post-WWE. It created some initial confusion and letting the term Bella go wasn’t easy for her, as well but she is also determined to make history as Nikki Garcia.

Speaking about the snub that she experienced on the recent WWE Raw episode revolving around Barmageddon, Nikki Bella mentioned that it was disappointing not to be acknowledged by the company that once was family to her,

“It’s sad. There’s obviously a lot of things I could say about that. I think more than anything it’s disappointing. I worked there for 16 years and I helped paved the way for them. Not only that, they’ve always been family to me. Walking away, for me, it wasn’t malicious. I’m at a point in my life and I wanted to do things without hearing the word ‘no’ and it was just strictly business.”

During the conversations, Nikki Bella was also asked about which of the pro wrestling stars she’d like to see on Barmageddon, and she expressed her interest in a match between Natalya Neidhart and Tyson Kidd vs. Naomi and Jimmy Uso. She also suggested a matchup between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair which was touted to be highly entertaining.