During the WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix, many believed that Becky Lynch would eventually find her way back to television. It’s been months that she’s been involved in WWE storylines and the latest bygone historic episode could have been a perfect set for her to show up but that wasn’t the case and as such, reports assume that her planned comeback was scrapped on the show.

On a contradictory note, the decision of Becky Lynch not to show up on WWE Raw’s Netflix debut episode could have been a conscious decision. As always, the former women’s champion remains as busy as a bee amid the ongoing WWE hiatus. It appears that she’s secretly been working on an outside project and it’s not the Star Trek series.

The revelation came in an interview with Chris Van Vliet where the guest Seth Rollins revealed that Becky Lynch has been working on a secret project that is set to come out even before her role in the Star Trek series. Rollins made it clear that her wife hasn’t been taking a break during her time away from pro wrestling.

Becky Lynch Joined Netflix Flick Ahead Of WWE Raw January 6 Premier Episode

Becky Lynch has been busy since WWE hiatus began in May

It was admitted by Rollins that Becky Lynch has been busy working on this project since May 2024 which is related to Hollywood. As such, their family has been traveling a lot because of her filming schedule.

“My wife loves acting, she’s way better at it than I am. She’s got awesome stuff coming out. Obviously, she’s announced her bit on Star Trek, I think that comes out in May next year. She’s got another secret thing that I’m not allowed to talk about that will be coming out sooner than that,” Rollins stated on Becky Lynch keeping up with the hard works.

“You know, people been like, ‘Oh she’s been on hiatus taking a break.’ She has not been taking a break, she has been working her tail off since May.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Apart from Star Trek, PWInsider recently revealed that Becky Lynch will play a golfer alongside NFL legend Reggie Bush in Happy Gilmore 2. The sequel will feature Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, with Christopher McDonald, Dennis Dugan, Ben Stiller, and Bad Bunny also joining the star cast. AEW’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman will also be a part of the shoot.

Reports also claim that Becky Lynch was in Los Angeles for the WWE Raw Netflix debut episode and she was slated to make her return during the Women’s World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. In changed circumstances, that plan was scrapped due to The Undertaker’s appearance.