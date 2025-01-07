It was a star-studded night on the WWE Raw premiere episode of Netflix at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Several returns and high-stake matches went down on what’s now being touted as the biggest and longest WWE’s flagship show, ever. Amid all the returns, one former women’s champion, Becky Lynch was also reportedly scheduled to feature on the show but some last-minute tweaks in the plan took her out of the equation.

For weeks now, the WWE Universe has been buzzing with speculation about Becky Lynch’s return during the monumental Netflix premiere of WWE Raw. The hype kept on increasing given that she was in attendance at the WWE – Netflix media event, last month. However, fans were left wondering why she didn’t show up on last night’s show.

Now, new reports reveal why Lynch’s highly anticipated comeback was originally in the pipeline but it was eventually shelved. According to Bodyslam, the top WWE Superstar was in Los Angeles for the WWE Raw Netflix debut episode and she was originally slated to make her return during the Women’s World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch was replaced by The Undertaker

This makes sense as she was robbed by Dominik Mysterio during her last WWE Raw appearance during her shot at the WWE Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan. However, the plans of reinsertion into the WWE programming were scrapped to make room for a moment featuring The Undertaker as he made a surreal entrance to send chills out of the spine of the WWE Universe.

In the WWE Women’s World Championship match on WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley secured her victory over Morgan to reclaim the title and thereby seek her vengeance. As she was celebrating on the ramp, The Undertaker made his iconic entrance and joined Ripley on stage, creating another historic moment on the show but it ultimately let down the fans of The MAN.

While Becky Lynch didn’t make her long-awaited comeback on WWE Raw, the latest reports do assure that she’s still expected to return to WWE programming, sooner than later. With WrestleMania season right around the corner, her next move could set the stage for a blockbuster storyline to unfold on the road to the biggest event of the year.