For a long time, Becky Lynch ruled the roost to the WWE women’s roster with the Raw Women’s Championship. It was her run with the gold that became an integral part of the Women’s Evolution which essentially broke down the barriers between WWE’s male and female superstars. Margins decreased in terms of contract and the offered payscale to the two genres.

As such, Becky Lynch became the forefront figure of the WWE female locker room who could demand a handsome paycheck that could reach the marquee male star powers of the company. Now that reports affirm that WWE has signed her to a new and lucrative contract, it appears that she deserved to sign one such meaty contract, per a WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross praised Becky Lynch on his podcast

The Legendary name and former creative head of the WWE, Jim Ross spoke about Becky Lynch’s rumored new WWE contract on his Grilling JR podcast and showered the talent with immense praise. Citing how she started her journey under his guidance at the beginning, he’s now become a fan of hers.

“She’s a seven-figure person, no doubt, and good for her, she is a friend. I helped get her started and it wasn’t a hard decision to make, to cast your lot with her ’cause she just had a great work ethic and desired to be a star,” Ross said on the podcast. “I’m a big fan of Becky Lynch. She’s got the attitude, the look, and all that, and I’m glad that she stopped long enough to have a baby.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

In the first week of 2025, sources have confirmed via Fightful Select that Becky Lynch and WWE reached an agreement for her return. While her re-signing didn’t mean her immediate comeback to television, she did attend some Netflix-related events, and reportedly told others that she was there simply to support the company, rather than coming back to an active storyline.

While no exact scoop regarding the amount of her latest deal is known, previous reports did assume that WWE going to offer her a seven-figure that could match up to top stars like Randy Orton or AJ Styles or Seth Rollins.