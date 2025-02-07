Charlotte Flair came back to in-ring competition after a hiatus of more than a year and she’s headed right back at the top where she belongs. Winning her second career Royal Rumble match, she could perhaps be moving on to achieve yet another championship win at Wrestlemania and fans aren’t necessarily happy with the proceedings given there are younger talents who deserve such opportunities.

Winning the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match, last weekend, Charlotte Flair punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41. She then followed it up with an emotional promo during the February 3rd edition of Monday Night Raw and a confrontation with Rhea Ripley. She was showered with boos alongside the negative reactions on social media and now WWE’s internal reaction to her getting booed has been revealed.

While speaking on The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was asked whether WWE anticipated the at-present reaction to Charlotte Flair’s return promo or whether they believed she could come back as a babyface. In response, the veteran insider source revealed that the people he spoke to had expected this reaction, “The people I talked to expected it.”

Charlotte Flair herself reacted on getting booed on Raw

The 14-time World Champion herself had the following to say about negative fan reaction, “Stay happy, sad, little or BIG mad. I’m back! Whether you love to hate me, Hate to love me.. I’m still the FIRST.” For the time being, Charlotte Flair is also scheduled to be on this week’s Smackdown to possibly garner a similar set of reactions.

Also during the live appearance on WW’s red brand, as the crowd booed her even louder, Charlotte Flair paused before embracing the reaction, stating that she has love for the fans. The Queen explained that whether they were “wooing” or booing, it didn’t change the fact that she was “the greatest WWE Superstar in the history of this industry” which led to immense boos, afterward.

During the promo on Raw, Charlotte Flair said that last year sucked and that she was both physically and mentally broken, referring to her injury recovery process as well as the divorce from Andrade. However, she didn’t intend to reveal her choice as Wrestlemania 41 opponent among the Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT Women’s Champion Giulia, and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.