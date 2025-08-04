After entering the field of WWE NXT, Blake Monroe quickly signaled to go after the NXT Women’s Championship as a babyface figure. Aligning herself with Jordynne Grace, she started feuding with Jacy Jayne and her Fatal Influence stablemates for a bit, but she quickly changed her TV character by turning heel on Grace at Evolution II premium live event.

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, Grace opened up about the betrayal by Blake Monroe just when it looked like the two would turn out to be an oddly paired duo on NXT. Speaking to Zack Heydorn on The Takedown on SI, she admitted she’s processed the situation, but given her experience in wrestling, she’s not entirely surprised at what went down.

“I’m not super surprised by it. I guess everyone shows their true colors eventually, right? I think I was most surprised by how quickly it happened because, you know, people have been telling me, you know, she’s this and that for a long time, but I—I believe that people can change. I truly do,” Grace answered upon being questioned if trusting Blake Monroe was a wrong choice. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Jordynne Grace Admittedly Joined WWE To “Start Prioritizing The Money”

Blake Monroe cost Jordynne Grace title match opportunity at Evolution

In the second match of WWE Evolution 2025, Jacy Jayne (c) defeated Jordynne Grace to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. Grace was the sure-shot crowd favorite heading into this NXT Women’s Title match, and she was really living up to the expectations in her last attempt at the title. Just when it seemed like she would prevail, Blake Monroe ruined the opportunity for her.

Fallon Henley distracted the referee on the apron as Jayne sent Grace into the ropes when Blake Monroe clocked Grace in the back with the NXT women’s title. Even before anyone could react to the move, Jayne connected with a punch to Grace for the win, and to retain the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

Blake Monroe isn’t new to showing her true colors as she already had a career out of such a turn in All Elite Wrestling against the top star of the promotion, Toni Storm. As Mariah May she had not only bested Storm in a heel run but also won the AEW Women’s World Championship for almost six months.