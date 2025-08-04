Since joining the TNA promotion, Jordynne Grace ruled the roost of the company’s Knockouts Division with an iron fist. She was portrayed to be a one-woman army, a force to be reckoned with for her opponents, and she could have easily stayed in that comfortable territory for years to follow. But, ultimately, she opted to leave for WWE in early 2025 with a valid reason behind the move.

Speaking with Zack Heydorn on Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, Jordynne Grace appeared to be brutally honest about why she joined the WWE, and it was to achieve her long-term goals. While fans might assume it was all about performing on the bigger stage, she explained that having financial security was the real reason, so that she could be ready for post-wrestling life.

“I think for me, ultimately… as a woman especially—like historically—we haven’t had the longest careers, right? Like maybe I want to have a kid one day,” Jordynne Grace sounded clean about bigger paychecks.

“So at some point, no matter who you are, you kind of have to start prioritizing the money and being able to, you know, contribute to a 401k, invest in, you know, the stock market, all of that real adult stuff.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Jordynne Grace signed a five-year deal with the WWE

After making sporadic appearances on NXT as a TNA wrestler, Jordynne Grace first appeared on WWE programming as an under-contract talent during the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match. It marked her second consecutive appearance at the annual WWE melee, where she came up short in receiving a championship opportunity at Wrestlemania.

Then, at the recent NXT Vengeance Day, Jordynne Grace confronted NXT Women’s Champion Giulia and new NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer, making her intentions clear that she was coming after the gold on NXT. This show also marked her first appearance for NXT as a WWE Superstar.

This came after Fightful Select reported that top WWE Superstars Kevin Owens and Alexa Bliss signed five-year contract extensions with the company that will carry their deals into early 2030. Those deals kicked off at the WWE Royal Rumble PLE alongside a new signee, Jordynne Grace, who was also in attendance at that PLE as one of the participants of the women’s Rumble.