WWE NXT witnessed a slight increase in viewership this week upon the introduction of Blake Monroe, the formerly known Mariah May of All Elite Wrestling. The shared pre-taped video vignette went viral among the IWC since airing on The CW, making the fans even eager for the newcomer’s live entry on WWE TV set for next week.

The aired content of Mariah May’s transformation into Blake Monroe has been an artistic video, which was reminiscent of the golden age Hollywood movies. It showed the former AEW star in a bathtub, holding a newspaper featuring herself, being draped in a towel, and finally revealing herself in a black corset.

It appears that the vignette actually drew heavy inspiration from Sabrina Carpenter. Over on social media, fans can’t help but discuss how each of the sequences aired in this vignette for the newest roster member of WWE NXT has similarities to the celebrity singer.

The vintage look for the vignette was inspired by Carpenter’s live performances, onstage, where she came out wearing a bathrobe during an LA concert. Also, in one of her music videos, Carpenter could be seen reading a newspaper with the headline “Sabrina Loves to be on Top.”

WWE NXT: Mariah May’s Debut Mistaken For Tiffany Stratton On June 3

Blake Monroe is a Sabrina carpenter and Marilyn Monroe inspired character ! pic.twitter.com/5choZeUBf2 — Rosa Thorn  (@peliroucka) June 11, 2025

WWE NXT: Blake Monroe to retain The Glamour gimmick

Shortly after Mariah adopted the Blake Monroe name for her WWE NXT run, Cory Hays of PWN informed that the new name is not only an homage to Marilyn Monroe but also to a close member of May’s family, as her niece’s name is Blake. To reaffirm the news, Blake shared a picture of the two of them together.

It was also confirmed that Monroe will retain her nickname “The Glamour” since the aired video package on WWE NXT adopted an old-school aesthetic from Hollywood. The video started with Monroe being in a bubble bath before she got ready, and thereafter revealed her new name and outfit.

Mariah May Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency Soon After 2025 WWE Arrival

As it can be seen on social media, Monroe is capitalizing on a highly-praised run in AEW, where she wrapped up a long storyline with “Timeless” Toni Storm that saw her win and drop the AEW Women’s World Championship. Her run with the promotion came to an end at AEW Revolution in “The Hollywood Ending” match. She then debuted in the WWE on the June 3 episode of WWE NXT.