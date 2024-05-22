Cody Rhodes is the current face of the WWE and his prime status would never be possible without his wife Brandi Rhodes. Since his return to the company two years ago and especially following 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble win, Cody has addressed how his family has helped him get where he is and now he remains the strength behind his wife who is going through a tough path in life.

Last night, Brandi Rhodes posted on social media that she has been recovering from surgery after being diagnosed with stage four endometriosis. She also mentioned the recent similar experience that former WWE Star Maryse Mizanin’s has gone through which further inspired her in the recovery process. Maryse went through a diagnosis to get rid of pre-cancerous tumors in her body that required a hysterectomy.

“3 years of pain with no answers. @MaryseMizanin’s story encouraged me to press on. Many appts later, we found the answer. Stage 4 endometriosis. Successful surgery today,” Brandi Rhodes wrote on her X handle.

“Ladies, listen to your bodies. We don’t have to live with pain. Advocate for yourself. Finally on the road to recovery, we have to talk more about women’s health. Love you @CodyRhodes. I am so blessed with your love.”

Cody Rhodes showered his love toward his wife by stating the following, “I just wrote my book. It only has 2 lines: ‘I love Brandi Rhodes -The End.’”

Brandi Rhodes enjoyed career in both WWE and AEW

After wrapping up her career as an announcer in the WWE, Brandi Rhodes joined All Elite Wrestling with her husband Cody Rhodes in 2019. She also participated in a number of matches for the promotion before announcing her departure in early 2022. Since then, she stayed out of the wrestling spotlight.

After Cody joined WWE in that year’s Wrestlemania, Brandi Rhodes was rumored to transition back to a wrestler but that wasn’t the case. She appeared at WrestleMania 40 last month to accompany Cody to the ring, and then celebrate with him after his Undisputed WWE Championship win against Roman Reigns.

Addressing the involvement of Brandi Rhodes during his Wrestlemania XL entrance, Cody made interesting comments on The Today Show by stating that he had the best moment of the night with his wife. The new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion also credited WWE for making that moment possible,

“The quietest moment I got, which was the most beautiful and special thing, I got to do my entrance with my wife last night. That’s as real as it gets. I can’t do this and make the sacrifices and all that without what she does. I was blessed to have her be part of that and WWE just did it right.”