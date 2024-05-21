King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event will feature two final matches for both the men’s and women’s division tournaments under the titular name that ends this weekend in Saudi Arabia. The semifinals went down during this week’s Raw to produce the two first finalists for the tourneys.

The Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament semifinal first took place on Raw where Lyra Valkyria defeated IYO SKY to advance to the final match in what appears to be the biggest win of Lyra’s young career as she defeated a former WWE Women’s Champion. SKY hit a powerbomb on Lyra before going for the moonsault only to miss it. SKY went for a sunset flip pin but Lyra reversed and pulled an upset win.

WWE Raw: Ex-Champion Returns To Tease Alliance With New Challengers On May 20 Episode

Lyra Valkyria picks up her biggest win in the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament

Now, the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion will be heading into the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament and will now face the winner between Nia Jax and Bianca Belair on Saturday at the King and Queen Of The Ring PLE. This Jax vs. Belair match is scheduled for this Friday night on Smackdown.

Lyra Valkyria arrived on the WWE main roster just a few weeks ago and she entered her journey by entering the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament. Over the last two weeks, she defeated former women’s tag team champions Dakota Kai and Zoey Stark while heading into the final match.

Update On Seth Rollins’ Return Timeline In The WWE After Knee Surgery

Apart from the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament, the main event of the May 20 episode of Raw also hosted the semifinal match for the King of the Ring tournament between Gunther and Jey Uso and the former picked up the win to advance to the final match.

The closing moments of the match saw Jey hitting a Spear followed by the Uso splash but he couldn’t capitalize as Gunther inadvertently knocked out the referee and the pin count was delayed. Gunther got up on his feet and locked in a submission hold to which Jey passed out. The referee called for the match bell before declaring Gunther to be the winner.

As mentioned above, the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event will host both the final matches of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25.