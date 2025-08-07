Despite her sister Nikki Bella becoming a regular feature on WWE programming in recent weeks, we haven’t seen Brie Bella back on television. While the latter admitted to not being contacted by the WWE in any capacity, her sister’s statements are different as she is hoping to have a Bellas reunion down the road, much to the pleasure of the WWE Universe.

During SummerSlam weekend, The Bella Twins hosted a live edition of The Nikki & Brie Show podcast in front of an audience in New Jersey. As they were talking, fans in the crowd started chanting “Yes!” in support of Brie Bella, recreating the famous chant of her husband, Bryan Danielson, FKA Daniel Bryan, in WWE.

Nikki responded to the crowd by saying the “Yes” chants are welcome in WWE, and her sister couldn’t agree more, saying she should definitely bring them back if and when the WWE return occurs, as she said, “And I should.”

Regarding the “Yes” chants, Brie Bella’s husband previously revealed that WWE reached out to him during AEW’s All In weekend about the use of those in a different company. The former WWE Superstar received a text message from his previous employer that wasn’t a legal threat, but they wanted to hint at concerns if he continued using those gestures,

“I wouldn’t say threatening legal action. But, like, ‘Hey, you know if you…’ I’m not somebody who tends to criticize people. Everybody has their different values, and they have their own values. They’re just different from mine and that’s fine.”

Brie Bella denied any development regarding her WWE return

Over the past couple of months, Nikki Bella has regularly appeared on WWE television as she looks to reestablish herself on the active roster of Monday Night Raw for the remainder of the year. This is the main reason that WWE fans hope to have Brie Bella by her side, although it was clarified from her side that WWE hadn’t reached out to her for any sort of return deal.

On the flip side, Nikki has always advised the fans to stay tuned to learn more about Brie Bella’s WWE return. Hence, her younger sister’s comments may be intended to divert fans from expecting her to return. As such, one last run from The Bella Twins is always expected to occur in WWE.

