Nikki Bella might not have been a part of the annual WWE Summerslam premium live event last weekend, but she will continue to be a regular roster member on Monday Night Raw, moving forward. Fans doubted her presence on TV after her breast implants were misplaced last week, but it won’t create a problem, for the time being.

Previously appearing on an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella revealed that she suffered a painful breast implant injury during her tag team bout on the July 28 episode of WWE Raw. The WWE Hall of Famer said and further explained that the injury occurred during a spot when Piper Niven dropped an elbow on her.

In an update, Nikki Bella provided a further update on how she’s doing with the possibly ruptured breast implants, and she started by saying that the issue became public after her sister first pointed it out on their podcast. That being said, she wanted the fans to wish her good luck with those implants.

“When she said it live about my implant, I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Then it’s everywhere. I keep getting text messages. I was backstage and everyone kept coming up, ‘Is that okay?’ I’ll know later,” Nikki Bella explained.

“I don’t know yet if it exploded or not. It still seems intact. It’s swollen, it hurts. I think it might be fine. I can’t believe I’m loudly talking about this, but hey, it’s 2025, whatever. Send well wishes to my fake b**b, thank you.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Nikki Bella began a fresh feud on WWE Raw with Becky Lynch

The official lineup of the huge eight-woman tag team match from the July 28 episode of WWE Raw featured Rhea Ripley, Nikki Bella, IYO SKY, and Stephanie Vaquer teaming up against Women’s World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green, and The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre) for the win, where the mishap had occurred.

Missing Summerslam, the next weekend, Nikki Bella was back on WWE Raw on the August 4 episode, this past Monday night, to start a fresh feud with Becky Lynch over the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. This dream feud is expected to set up a big match at WWE’s Clash in Paris later this month, as Nikki wants to wait until hanging up the boots before fixing the breast implants.