Per the latest updates from ex-WWE Superstar Brie Bella, her mother is no longer married to another ex-WWE employee John Laurinaitis. It appears that The Bella Twins’ mother Kathy Colace, elsewhere claimed to be Kathy Bella has divorced Laurinaitis and it could be an aftermath of the allegations lodged against him in court.

Laurinaitis and Colace (mother of Nikki & Brie Bella, FKA the Bella Twins in the WWE) were married in 2016 after being engaged the previous year. Their relationship as well as the marriage were fully documented through WWE’s Total Divas and Total Bellas reality TV series throughout the latter part of the bygone decade.

WWE’s Brie Bella Reveals Her Son Buddy “Is For Sure Going To Be A Wrestler”

Then in January, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Laurinaitis, as well as the former WWE Chairman & CEO, Vince McMahon, alleging misconduct, including claims of sexual abuse and human trafficking. While indirectly hinting at the set of incidents, Brie Bella wanted her mother Kathy to clarify her current relationship status.

WWE’s Nikki Bella Gets Restraining Order Against Artem Chigvintsev After Divorce Filing

Brie Bella wanted her mother to comment on her divorce

The revelation came on the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie show which Brie Bella is solely conducting for the time being due to Nikki’s current absence from the scene while dealing with her divorce with husband Artem Chigvintsev.

“Is it fine to tell everyone that you’re divorced?” Brie Bella asked Kathy on the show. “She’s not ‘single ready to mingle’ by no means. She is, I feel like, enjoying her independent time. But people, I think, are curious just to know where you’re at.”

“We all have our stories, we all have our challenges. So, my thought is this, let yourself feel every emotion because one day life is fine and the next day you’re hit with something that just rocks your world,” Kathy responded.

Earlier this year, Brie Bella’s husband Bryan Danielson already hinted at Laurinaitis and Kathy’s separation during an interview with Gorilla Position. When asked about the allegations against McMahon and Laurinaitis, he responded on the topic and addressed Laurinaitis to be his “father-in-law, maybe ex-father-in-law.”

It should be noted that Laurinaitis was officially let go from the WWE in August 2022, amid the lawsuit, after being a WWE official for the company for 21 years.

Previously, Brie Bella spoke and also spoke in public for the first time, addressing her twin sister Nikki Bella’s current condition. Admitting that she is dealing with a personal challenge, the former WWE Superstar is requesting privacy. She further expressed gratitude for the support from the fans in this tough time.