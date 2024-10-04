The ongoing courtroom drama between pro-wrestling star Nikki Bella and her soon-to-be-ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev continues. Per the earlier updates, the former WWE star has filed for a divorce following the domestic battery incident between the two which led to Artem getting arrested in late August in California.

In an update to the situation via TMZ, Nikki Bella has filed for and was also granted a restraining order against her husband, Artem Chigvintsev after the alleged domestic violence incident. According to her filing, it was stated that Chigvintsev “tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present.”

Becky Lynch’s WWE Return From 2024 Hiatus Reportedly In Serious Jeopardy

TMZ has further reported that the altercation escalated since Chigvintsev has increasingly been angry since being cut from Dancing with the Stars and he became further upset over how their son’s English muffin was toasted. Nikki Bella recounted the incident by mentioning “Artem went off on Nikki over how their 4-year-old son’s English muffin should be toasted, screaming that she made their son a ‘picky eater.’”

The filing also added that Artem threw a pair of toddler shoes at Nikki Bella, he took their son upstairs, where he later tackled her outside their son’s room, held her down, and pushed her into their bedroom, “He had his hands on her chest near her sternum, pressing down—I felt like I was suffocating.”

WWE’s Nikki Bella “Just Asks For Her Privacy” Amid Divorce Situation With Artem

Artem has allegedly been violent with Nikki Bella on multiple occasions

Nikki Bella also alleged that this wasn’t the first time that Chigvintsev acted violently with her before by claiming that he had “violently grabbed” her in mid-2023 to keep her away from their son. Numerous further instances of verbal abuse were also produced expressing concern for her son’s well-being as she doesn’t want him to grow up in a tumultuous environment.

As such, Chigvintsev is now prohibited from coming within 100 yards of Nikki Bella, their son, or their home, except the fact that he would be allowed to visit his son under court-ordered arrangements. It was on August 29 that the submission of arrest was filed for domestic battery, although the Napa County District Attorney didn’t find Artem guilty due to lack of evidence.

A representative for Nikki Bella stated, “Although Nikki requested that the Napa District Attorney not file charges against Artem as she did not want him to go to jail, he must still be held accountable for his actions, and Nikki and her son must be protected.”