Kelly Kelly was part of the WWE women’s division, a long time ago and she became one of the rare female talents who got to become a universal babyface figure. Initially started in the business with zero experience in wrestling, she went on to become a WWE Divas Champion to solidify her legacy.

At the age of just 19, Kelly Kelly started her journey in WWE’s version of ECW in the role of an exhibitionist. Being the first of its kind, that role garnered her tons of attention in the company. The blonde bombshell retired from competition at the early age of just 25 and despite this being a different era in pro wrestling, she recently expressed interest in returning.

Kelly Kelly previously stated that she would like to get back in the squared circle just because she wants her twins to see her wrestle in a match. Then in another interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, she expanded on her hopes of possibly getting the opportunity in the future. One of her contemporaries was dragged into the scene as an example.

Kelly Kelly wants to have wrestling experience before her twins

“I really want my twins to see me wrestle. I think it would be so amazing when they’re like four or five. And I don’t even know if they would still [understand], they probably would get it then. But like seeing that’s my mom and they’re sitting in the front row,” Kelly Kelly expressed her desire.

“And I just remember watching Michelle McCool when she came and did into the Rumble and her daughter was sitting there and her daughter’s face was priceless. I want and I’m like, Oh my gosh, because that’s what I want. If you could just see her daughter’s eyes we’re just so big. And she was just like, that’s my mom, so proud.”

It was in September 2023 that Kelly Kelly posted the first-ever photos of her twin babies on X/Instagram to reveal their faces in public. She also included a caption to announce the names of her son and daughter and some more details about the day when her pregnancy journey culminated,

“Brooklyn Marie Coba 6lb 11oz. Jaxon Matthew Coba 6lb 5o. On September 10th, 2023, i gave birth to our twin angel babies Jaxon Matthew and Brooklyn Marie Coba they were born perfect and healthy as could be.”

Kelly Kelly got married to businessman Joe B Coba during Wrestlemania 37 weekend in early April 2021 before dating for a year. The two initially wanted to experience parenthood but suffered a hiccup on the road via miscarriage. But they ultimately got to double the happiness by welcoming the twins.