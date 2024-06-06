WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, now going by the name of Nikki Garcia might not return to the company anytime soon. But she keeps herself busy by featuring in outside ventures as much as possible. Parting ways with the WWE didn’t lessen her brand value and she is now set to be featured on one of the hottest reality television shows.

Last night, it was revealed that Nikki Bella will be among the cast members for season three of The Traitors. Some of the details around the murder mystery-inspired reality series were revealed on the airing platform, Peacock. While the new season is listed in a coming soon stage, the exact premiere date has not been announced.

Hosted by actor Alan Cumming and filmed at a castle in Scotland, The Traitors feature a group of cast members who must work to eliminate everyone else from the show. There are other members in the group who work as Faithfuls and need to figure out who the Traitors are. The winner will receive a maximum grand prize of $250,000.

Apart from Nikki Bella, the members of the season three cast include “Survivor” winners Rob Mariano, Tony Vlachos & Jeremy Collins, “Big Brother” legends Danielle Reyes & Britney Haynes, and Tom Sandoval from “Vanderpump Rules.” There will be 21 contestants in total and they will be paid for their appearances on the show.

Brie and Nikki Bella left the WWE in 2023 after making a huge impact

Brie and Nikki Bella were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class. Last year in March, the twin sisters announced that they were done with their associations with the WWE and would be going by the name of Brie and Nikki Garcia, respectively.

Away from the professional wrestling world, Nikki Bella may no longer be appearing on weekly television but that doesn’t erase the impact she once had on the female locker room. When the WWE Divas era was in full force, she alongside her sister Brie Bella ran things in the division and made a strong statement about female wrestling needing more focus.

At a time when the WWE Divas struggled to get more TV time, The Bella Twins sounded their voice to change things around which started the Divas Revolution AKA Women’s Evolution. Centering the lives of Brie and Nikki Bella, WWE started the Total Divas reality TV series in 2013 which changed the game for women’s wrestling as it garnered more eyes on their programming.