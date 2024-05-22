It was in early 2023 that People Magazine revealed that The Bella Twins – Nikki and Brie Bella were officially gone from the WWE. Removed from the active roster of the company, they claimed themselves to be The Garcia Twins, with the name of their popular “The Bellas” podcast being renamed to “The Nikki & Brie Show.”

The WWE Hall of Famers were looking forward to starting new chapters in life which mostly revolve around their personal lives as they are duly focused on their families. Brie Bella is raising one son and one daughter with AEW Star Bryan Danielson, Nikki is raising his only son with Russian Dancer Artem. Meanwhile, the veteran female wrestlers still entertain the idea of coming back to wrestling capacity.

Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Bryan Danielson claimed that Brie Bella would love the idea of competing in the ring but it should be a one-off appearance or something that would feature her on TV for a couple of occasions and not a weekly thing,

“I think Brie would love to get in the ring like one or two more times, or maybe more, but never on like a weekly thing, you know? Never more than just a one-off here or there.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Brie Bella last competed in the ring in the 2022 Royal Rumble

Brie Bella was last seen in a wrestling capacity during the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match after which her contract with WWE expired in early 2023, leading to her departure as they wanted freedom outside the professional wrestling promotion. Since then, her sister Nikki Bella has expressed her will to join All Elite Wrestling, especially after seeing Mercedes Mone’s debut in the company.

But then she stepped back from making the decision as family life remains her priority. This is the same thinking that Danielson and his wife Brie Bella believe in as the latter wants to stay far away from wrestling on a full-time basis now that their daughter Birdie will soon turn seven years old.

Brie Bella played a major role in establishing Bryan Danielson FKA Daniel Bryan in WWE to become one of the best in-ring talents in pro wrestling history. The two have been together for almost 14 years now and this might admittedly also be the time for Bryan to take a step back in his career to focus on his family life.