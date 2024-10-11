Britt Baker was supposed to feature in a big match during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday which could have led her back to the championship picture. In changed circumstances, she couldn’t attend the show amid a health scare which should drag her back in the line when it comes to the title hunt.

In the latest, Britt Baker took to Twitter and provided an update on her current status after missing AEW’s flagship show, this past Tuesday on short notice. She thanked everyone who sent her well wishes in the video before revealing that she was almost dying that day, dealing with a sore throat. However, things have been a lot better since then.

“I still have a strep throw, but I sound way worse than I actually feel. I feel so much better now. Two days ago, I was dying, but now we’re good. I went to urgent care, got tested for strep, took antibiotics, got an IV shot. I’m good. I’m good. I’m on the mend,” disclosed Britt Baker.

Britt Baker felt the impact of Hurricane Milton in Florida

In the update, Britt Baker also provided an update regarding the mess-up that has been created due to the recently passed Hurricane Milton. Given that the top AEW star lives in Orlando, Florida, she had a rough time dealing with the negative impact created by the devastating Hurricane. In her below comments, The Doctor advised anyone who lives in that area to gather supplies,

“I got strep throat, I’m stuck in Orlando, and there was no supplies by the time I realized that. There was no gas, no water, nothing. All the essentials, gone off all the shelves. So, stock up in advance, don’t be a dumb*** like me.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

In one of the big matches of this week’s AEW Dynamite, Willow Nightingale defeated Saraya (with Harley Cameron), Nyla Rose, and Jamie Hayter in a four-way bout to capture a shot at the women’s title at AEW WrestleDream 2024. Originally, Britt Baker was scheduled to compete against Nightingale in a singles contest for the number-one contender’s position for the title currently held by Mariah May.

However, before the show, it was announced that the match lineup was changed due to Britt Baker’s deteriorating health condition. There’s no update on when the former AEW Women’s Champion will be back on TV from this health scare. She has already missed ten months of action from last year before coming back at the 2024 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV.