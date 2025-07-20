Speculations around Brock Lesnar’s career in professional wrestling continue to fly in amid a hiatus that would almost reach two years, next month, around Summerslam. Legal battles were previously cited to be the reason why WWE just can’t bring him back into the fold despite his marquee status. It also seems like he’s in a lot of trouble, as cited by a former UFC fighter.

In an interview with Demetrious Johnson, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier explained why there isn’t much of a chance of a pro wrestling match between himself and Brock Lesnar at the moment, given that the latter led himself into an uncomfortable situation.

“I mean, Brock is on a banned list right now,” Cormier explained. “Brock got into so much trouble…I ain’t telling you on air what Brock did. Brock is in so much trouble.”

Cormier also revealed that the main reason a fight never came together with Brock Lesnar became a reality was the money, specifically, WWE’s willingness to pay their star power more than the UFC could offer. “The Beast Incarnate” had the option to put his body on the line against an elite MMA performer like Cormier, but he ultimately chose a steady gig with the WWE.

Brock Lesnar was happy with WWE’s payday than in UFC

Vince McMahon and Co. brought Brock Lesnar back into their brand in 2012 to offer him security and long-term income rather than a one-off UFC payday, which was pretty realistic for any performer. Besides, the 10-time WWE Champion never had to do a regular in-ring stint, unlike any of the other WWE Superstars, but that didn’t stop him from becoming the biggest box office attraction in the company.

Cormier also joked in the interview that Brock Lesnar will always have an “open door” to wherever he goes, just because his name brings eyes to the content delivered at any platform. But, in the past, WWE’s financial offer outsmarted UFC’s pitch to square him off against the ex-WWE Superstar. It only indicates how much this MMA-star cum pro-wrestler used to be valued in the Vince McMahon-regime.

Cormier never explained what the “banned list” he was referring to, in the interview. At this point, Brock Lesnar hasn’t been on WWE television since he wrestled in SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes, wrapping up a feud between the two. He was then indirectly mentioned in Janel Grant’s lawsuit that was filed back in January 2024, alleging that Vince McMahon, alongside him, sent explicit images and videos of Grant.