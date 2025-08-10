Brock Lesnar’s comeback at the WWE 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event definitely sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling world. WWE planned accordingly to have their biggest box office attraction back in the fold amid all the legal complications that previously blocked his return. Irrespective of his status in the company, the paychecks reportedly were lucrative, similar to his active tenure with the company.

As such, WWE had always maintained Brock Lesnar as one of their highest-paid performers throughout his longest absence from television that lasted from the 2023 Summerslam to the 2025 edition. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, the top WWE Superstar’s contract wasn’t tweaked a bit even when he was facing legal issues.

Brock Lesnar stayed under a WWE contract despite a 2-year hiatus

Meltzer reported that Brock Lesnar was never suspended and remained under full contract during the hiatus that started in 2023 after his Summerslam match against Cody Rhodes. The report from the veteran wrestling journalist revealed that the former WWE Champion continued to receive his substantial compensation despite not being a working figure on television.

“Brock Lesnar was still, even though not used, fully paid during that time period (of his absence) and was among the highest paid wrestlers in the company,” Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. “He was never suspended, and obviously kept under contract. If what he did was going to end their relationship with him, he’d have been let go. That’s the reality.”

This update essentially points out the fact that WWE was financially committed to Brock Lesnar since they had enough confidence in his eventual return. Rather than cutting ties or suspending the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, the newly-owned TKO brand kept the lucrative deal active, just waiting patiently to get the legal matters resolved.

According to Meltzer, Brock Lesnar received the clearance from WWE’s legal team approximately four weeks before his return at Summerslam in early August, although this information was kept confidential. The Beast re-entered the WWE scene after Cody Rhodes (c) defeated John Cena to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event, dropping the latter with an F5 to make an emphatic statement.