Roman Reigns will continue to work on WWE television in a limited schedule en route to the Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event. Going by the earlier reports, he will soon again be stepping away from WWE TV to work on a major film project, but that’s not before competing in some of the key dates before the international PLE set for later this month.

According to the already published updates from WrestleVotes, Roman is scheduled to compete in a match at Clash in Paris 2025 on August 31, and this match won’t be against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, as WWE is saving that encounter for a bigger event down the road.

After his August commitments are done, the Tribal Chief is expected to be off WWE TV for about a month. PWInsider noted in this context that he will be in Australia from September 2 to film the new Street Fighter movie, where he will portray the role of Akuma. This schedule is expected to last approximately four weeks and is anticipated to conclude by late September. WWE is confident enough that its WWE storyline won’t be disrupted by this hiatus.

In addition, it’s also been mentioned that WWE is expected to write Roman Reigns off TV at Clash in Paris 2025, where he is rumored to face Bronson Reed. A tag team match with an unknown teammate against Reed and Bron Breakker is also being rumored, and we might receive some official update regarding this on Raw.

So far, WWE has officially announced John Cena vs. Logan Paul for Clash in Paris 2025 alongside the Women’s World Title Match, where Stephanie Vaquer will serve as the challenger. As for Reigns, the belief was that he was already written off TV on Raw after Summerslam after The Vision launched a brutal attack, with Reed hitting multiple Tsunamis. However, Roman is advertised for the August 18th Raw in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE Match Card

Clash in Paris 2025 will be the first WWE premium live event in the French capital city at the Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31st, also marking the first PLE in the post-Summerslam phase. The currently set match card for the international show goes as follows,

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi (c) vs. Evolution Battle Royal winner Stephanie Vaquer

– John Cena vs. Logan Paul