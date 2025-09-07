The Tribal Chief of the WWE Universe, Roman Reigns, has faced the top names that WWE has to offer to elevate their skills throughout his successful career. However, there’s one particular name that added a boost to his career, and that name is Brock Lesnar. The controversial WWE figure has now been named as his favorite opponent of all time.

While answering rapid-fire questions on ESPN’s TikTok, Roman Reigns named Brock Lesnar as his favorite WWE opponent upon receiving the question. “Favorite all-time opponent? Brock Lesnar,” The OTC1 answered. “My whole career changed once I got in the ring with him.”

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have faced off a lot of times throughout their career in the past decade. Their first match took place at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015 in a singles affair, but it became more famous for Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and stealing the WWE Championship in the Heist of the Century move.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar headlined multiple Wrestlemania PLEs

The pair have also fought in a steel cage match for the Universal Championship. In totality, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have headlined WrestleMania against each other three times, with Reigns defeating Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the 38th edition of WrestleMania, while the outcome was a reverse one during the 34th edition.

The rivalry was renewed in 2021 following Lesnar’s monumental comeback at SummerSlam of that year. Their most recent meeting and possibly the last one was a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam 2022, which WWE ranked as the 12th greatest match in SummerSlam history. Roman Reigns emerged victorious in that bout, continuing his reign with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Speaking of the championship, Roman Reigns also mentioned this record-breaking title reign to be one of his favorite moments in his career, “My 1,316-day title reign. I can’t just pick one, there were so many moments in that. Just that reign alone is unprecedented.”

It was during the championship reign that Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar, the biggest box office attraction in the WWE, on multiple occasions to solidify himself as the greatest champion in WWE history in the modern era. It makes sense why Lesnar becomes the automatic choice for him as the greatest opponent.