From one Rumble to another, Brock Lesnar’s returning aspect keeps on getting discussed within the WWE Universe. In early 2024, he initially planned to make a triumphant comeback on WWE programming that should’ve essentially kept him on the Road to Wrestlemania XL. However, things around him were scrapped due to a lawsuit filed against the WWE.

During an interview with The Daily Mail, Triple H was recently Brock Lesnar’s return status and the WWE Chief Content Officer clearly stated that the return depends on one thing and that’s the former champion’s mood who always goes by in his own terms,

“You’d have to ask Brock Lesnar that. Brock kind of does his own thing. He’s up in Canada, I’m sure, watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life. If and when he decides he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation. We’ll see.”

Per the reports of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has been unable to use Brock Lesnar out of legal complications. When the higher-ups and legal change their minds, the expectation is that he will be back in the fold, and as of this writing, that process is yet to begin.

Triple H wants Brock Lesnar to return for the 2025 Royal Rumble

It was also mentioned by the source that, Triple H has had internal discussions in WWE regarding bringing back the former WWE Champion if possible from a legal standpoint in time for Royal Rumble 2025 scheduled from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1st. A return during that timespan would also align with WWE’s move to Netflix in January of next year.

It’s been over a year since we’ve seen Brock Lesnar on WWE programming as he was last seen at SummerSlam in August 2023 where he lost to Cody Rhodes. Then in January 2024, the above-mentioned lawsuit was filed against Vince McMahon and WWE where The Beast Incarnate was indirectly implicated. The suit claimed that McMahon allegedly involved Grant in a se*ual context to secure “a world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion” that WWE was looking forward to signing.

After the public revelation of the lawsuit, Brock Lesnar’s involvement in creative plans was reportedly canceled, and WWE even stopped mentioning him in their content for a significant time. He was also subsequently excluded from the roster of the latest WWE video game, WWE 2K24.