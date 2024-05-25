The professional wrestling universe was thrilled to hear about the expansion of Summerslam across two nights over a 2026 summer weekend. WWE has long been revamping its premium live event schedule, especially after the merger with the UFC brand under the TKO banner. The will to host more large-scale shows is one of the reasons that the PLE is getting bigger.

On this past Thursday night, WWE made an official announcement regarding the 2026 edition of Summerslam emanating from Minneapolis, Minnesota at the US Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, on August 1 and 2, 2026. Since making WrestleMania a regular two-night event, rumors were there about one more Big-Four WWE PLE taking the same route which was eventually confirmed.

WWE could be using Summerslam as a Wrestlemania replacement in the USA

In more updates, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter discussed the possible reasons behind WWE making this big move. SummerSlam becoming a two-night extravaganza in 2026 will only reflect the bigger size of this premiere event that’s only next to WrestleMania in the WWE schedule.

Plus, there’s planning going on around Wrestlemania going international from Saudi Arabia or London, and WWE would have to consider a replacement to make that up,

“One aspect of why WWE turned SummerSlam into a two-night event starting in 2026 is that if WWE decides to take WrestleMania international, either Saudi Arabia or London, it will give a similar size event to North America.”

For those who don’t know, the US Bank Stadium in Minnesota was the first choice for hosting Wrestlemania 41 in 2025 for a long time. But then WWE shifted its plans to Las Vegas as the Sin City will now get to host the Show of Shows, next year. The announcement of Summerslam thus comes as a replacement news for Minneapolis, Minnesota as the officials were always hopeful about getting future shows in their state.

Time will tell whether Summerslam will permanently become a two-night show from 2026 onward. For the time being, the 2024 edition is slated to take place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. The next installments of the other two Big-Four PLEs, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble are yet to be announced.