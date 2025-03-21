Starting from the summer of 2023, we haven’t seen Brock Lesnar on live WWE television and chances are seemingly low that the tradition breaks, anytime soon. Considering no positive update is there regarding the top WWE Superstars, many doubted whether his pro-wrestling stint is fully over but that’s not the case given his own admission in recent times.

For the first time in long years, Brock Lesnar has seemingly made a comment on his future in the WWE, hinting that he could still make a comeback. Ringside News was told that he was spotted earlier this week at a steakhouse in Austin, Texas. A correspondent of the source approached him with the inquiry of a potential WWE return to which he responded saying, “We’ll see.”

The vague answer keeps the ongoing discussions about Brock Lesnar in the pro-wrestling circuit with the only good aspect being that the fans can still expect him to perform in the ring. Meanwhile, last month, the former WWE Champion was officially named in Janel Grant’s amended lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis,

“McMahon offered Ms. Grant to WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar for a sexual encounter during his formal negotiation of a new contract with WWE, and McMahon ordered Ms. Grant to send Lesnar sexually explicit content of herself.”

Wrestlemania 41: Spoiler On WWE Women’s Title Match Outcome At PLE

#BrockLesnar resurfaces again! How much longer until he returns you think? pic.twitter.com/3A4UFeueKz — Ringside News: WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@ringsidenews_) March 20, 2025

Some serious allegations are against Brock Lesnar in Janel Grant lawsuit

The lawsuit clearly alleged that Grant was “ordered” to send sexually explicit content to Brock Lesnar at McMahon’s request. While the former WWE talent has not been accused of any wrongdoing, the explicit media request included a specific demand for videos of her urinating as part of contract negotiations. Plus, an in-person meeting between the two was reportedly scrapped due to bad weather.

Clash In Paris 2025: Full Schedule For International PLE Tour Revealed By WWE

Recent Picture of Brock Lesnar !! pic.twitter.com/TXiKeG74n0 — Ceaser Wrestling (@CeaserWrestles) March 21, 2025

Following these allegations, WWE distanced itself from Brock Lesnar. His planned 2024 Royal Rumble appearance was scrapped, alongside a planned match at WrestleMania 40 with GUNTHER. Follow-up reports unanimously affirmed that the company didn’t intend to bring him back until the legal battle gets fully over.

Most recently, Brock Lesnar was spotted in Virginia Beach with his wife, Sable. According to the reports of PWInsider, they were in attendance to support their daughter, Mya Lesnar, in the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. His last TV appearance for WWE came at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes to wrap their feud through a trilogy of matches.