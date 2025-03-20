Amid an ongoing United Kingdom tour, WWE has now announced the schedule for the next one on the Road to Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event. A number of televised and non-televised shows on WWE’s part are now confirmed from all around the cities in Europe, this summer.

Clash in Paris 2025 will mark WWE’s first Premium Live Event in the French capital. Ahead of this big event in Paris, WWE will host a series of other shows in the UK, Ireland, and France. The shows will include the Friday, August 22, edition of SmackDown tapings from Dublin, Ireland, and the Monday, August 25, Monday Night Raw from Birmingham, England.

The go-home SmackDown edition before Clash in Paris 2025 is also scheduled from Paris, France just a night before the PLE at the same host venue. As per WWE’s earlier confirmations, the first premium live event following Summerslam will happen at the Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31st.

Road to Clash in Paris 2025 set amid WWE’s Road to Wrestlemania tour

As mentioned above, the road to Clash in Paris 2025 tour schedule has been announced amid WWE’s ongoing tour around cities like Barcelona, Spain, and Brussels, Belgium. This week’s episode of Smackdown will take place in Bologna, Italy while the March 24, episode of WWE Raw goes down from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Events in London, England, Vienna, Austria, and Amsterdam, Netherlands are also on the schedule.

That being said, WWE is taking their international schedule, seriously especially with their recent mainstream exposure on Netflix. Road to Clash in Paris 2025 further hints at many more international shows in the future in other countries, as well. WWE has also opened the opportunities to grab pre-registration for the upcoming summer shows in the given link.

Also, Clash in Paris 2025 itself is a follow-up from last year’s WWE Backlash premium live event that turned out to be a massive success from Lyon, France. That post-Wrestlemania XL event in May drew 11,682 audience.

Current WWE premium live event schedule across 2025-26

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, May 10, 2025: WWE Backlash 2025 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

– Crown Jewel 2025 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026: WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana