Builds for the WWE Women’s Championship Match at Wrestlemania 41 has already been bashed by the fans as it has perhaps been the most lackluster storyline. In the meantime, the potential match outcome has now also been revealed that might end up disappointing the fans, even more. However, WWE reportedly has a one-year follow-up build planned for a new champion being crowned coming out of the Show of Shows.

Initially, Charlotte Flair made her in-ring return after more than a year’s absence at Royal Rumble 2025 and won the 30-woman Royal Rumble match for the second time in her career. With this win, The Queen proceeded to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41 and now she’s on the verge of winning the title, too.

WWE Smackdown: Miss NXT To Debut On March 21 Episode In Her Homecountry?

According to WrestleVotes, Charlotte Flair is the current favorite to defeat Tiffany Stratton for the women’s title at Wrestlemania 41. While this info might infuriate a major portion of the wrestling fans, they should also know that WWE wants this storyline to move forward for possibly one more year with a culmination planned for Wrestlemania 42,

“Tiffany drops it and then she goes on the chase and if that chase takes even a year and we’re looking at WrestleMania 42 rematch and Tiffany goes over, I can see a good story there.”

Lyra Valkyria Possibly Facing Veteran WWE Superstar At Wrestlemania 41 PLE?

WWE to build Charlotte Flair heel persona after Wrestlemania 41

Bill Apter noted during this conversation on WrestleBinge that WWE wants to build up Charlotte Flair’s new “Top Girl” heel persona, and no better way to establish the character than by making her a 15-time World Champion at Wrestlemania 41. This move will eventually garner some natural heel heat from the audience for the future champion.

In the meantime, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H promoted the official poster for the WWE Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 41, mentioning this to be a clash between “two generations of WWE’s biggest stars,” both being in their prime.

The official poster for Tiffany Stratton v Charlotte Flair for the Women’s Championship at #WrestleMania 41. pic.twitter.com/PfWe2wed6Q — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 20, 2025

On the March 14 episode of WWE Smackdown which was an international show for the very first time from Barcelona, Spain, Charlotte Flair defeated B-Fab in a singles contest in what marked her first singles TV match of 2025. After the match, her Wrestlemania 41 opponent came out to insinuate an insane fight that went all around the ringside and backstage area.