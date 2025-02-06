On his way to the top of the WWE scenario, Cody Rhodes had the opportunity to hunt down Brock Lesnar. Being a veteran out there, The Conqueror worked a full-length program with the new face of the company before moving into the lengthiest hiatus of his career. But before that, he offered an experience to the Undisputed WWE Champion that was unmatchable to anyone else.

Recently, while speaking on YMH Studios’ 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, Cody Rhodes shared what wrestling Brock Lesnar would look like. Describing the whole process to be the most brutal and most real competition that he has ever had, Rhodes mentioned how the moves performed by him had to be different in a way that he was earning it in every manner.

Wrestling Brock Lesnar is a scary experience, per Cody Rhodes

Rhodes also noted that being scared could be the only appropriate term for the very first time in his professional wrestling career when he was going up against Brock Lesnar. Heading into a duel with the freak athlete that the Beast Incarnate is, one needs to always stay on top of his game. As such, this whole time turned out to be an educational tour for him.

“But also I remember, scared is probably an appropriate term. But just, that was the most aggressive, and I’ve been in fights and I’ve wrestled folk style, freestyle, did all that,” Rhodes spoke highly of Brock Lesnar.

“That was the most real anything had ever been for me in the ring. And it actually gave me a whole new education on getting to the, I guess to the top of our game.”

Following his return to the WWE in 2022, Rhodes was up to “finishing his story” and in the path, he received a huge obstacle in the form of Brock Lesnar. The rivalry began just a night after Wrestlemania 39 after he failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Title from Roman Reigns.

Rhodes eventually went on to wrestle Brock Lesnar in three separate pay-per-view events in 2023, namely Backlash, Night of Champions and Summerslam to emerge victorious with the score being 2-1 in his favor. After Rhodes defeated The Beast at SummerSlam 2023, he was also endorsed by the ten-time WWE Champion as the future cornerstone figure of the company.