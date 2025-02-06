Since her return to the WWE in early 2023, Chelsea Green has established herself as a prominent name in the locker room who only spreads positive vibes. Being one such character in professional wrestling, she isn’t ready for any sort of negativity around the circuit and as such, she doesn’t feel shy to call out people outside the company.

This includes Tessa Blanchard whose return in late 2024 shook up the TNA wrestling scene. Chelsea Green recently made it clear that she is disgusted by a fan who defended the former Knockouts World Champion over her past accolade, forgetting the alleged misbehaviors of those who did in the past.

Chelsea Green recently claimed that WWE has the best locker room in pro wrestling which led to a fan claiming on Twitter that the women who drove Tessa Blanchard to suicidal thoughts out of pettiness and jealousy should be the ones to get beaten up, “Maybe the girls who drove Tessa Blanchard to suicidal thoughts out of pettiness and jealously are the ones who need their ass beat…”

Chelsea Green doesn’t support past actions from Tessa Blanchard

In response, the history-making inaugural women’s US champion in the WWE tweeted that she got “the ick” when a fan defended Tessa Blanchard. She further proceeded to call her a racist bully, making it clear she was not buying any support toward Tessa’s return. This is what Chelsea Green wrote,

“This is giving me the ick… you thinking defending a racist bully is cool. Someone tell them, lol.”

While some of the fans could appear to be unsupportive toward Chelsea Green’s criticism of defending Tessa Blanchard. But this notion does point out a bigger issue in wrestling and that’s the importance of standing up against racism and bullying in the locker room. Tessa had long been alleged to share not good behaviors with her former colleagues which can’t be supported at any cost.

As for Chelsea Green, she finally got a push in her second stint in the WWE which was long deserved after hustling in the company for a long time in the lower card. Since her return to the company in early 2023, she received a push that made her a two-time champion in the WWE and as such, she can only reserve high hopes for herself for the foreseeable future.