Since his return to the WWE in 2012 for a second stint, Brock Lesnar is currently enjoying the longest hiatus of his tenure. There are speculations that this time off may never come to an end considering current circumstances which may lead to his unceremonious retirement, as well. Given how unpredictable the Beast’s status has always been, there’s indeed no certainty regarding his wrestling career.

While there’s no update regarding his comeback to the WWE, Brock Lesnar made a rare public appearance in his native land of Canada with his spouse and former WWE Diva Sable. Canadian singer Jason McCoy took to his Instagram and uploaded a photo of himself alongside the former WWE Champion to steer up the internet wrestling circuit.

Brock Lesnar was spotted sporting his bearded look in his signature Cowboy hat. But the surprise came that his wife Sable also posed in that photo from the concert that recently took place in Regina, Canada. The concert took place at Casino Regina and the singer made it clear with the caption that he had a good time with the two professional wrestlers, “Amazing night in Regina hanging with Brock Lesnar and his beautiful wife Rena.”

https://twitter.com/nathankohler07/status/1866126970817544469/

The IWC has been discussing how this photo also marked Sable’s first public sighting in quite a while, as she mostly maintains a low-profile lifestyle after walking out of the WWE. Involved in her household, she never made a return to any wrestling show and not being in the limelight comes naturally to her. As such, fans of the original WWE Diva were happy to see just how graceful she looked even now after so many years of staying away from the limelight.

https://twitter.com/WrestlingNewsCo/status/1866233664377635190/

Negative update on Brock Lesnar’s WWE comeback

While WWE Universe is anticipating Brock Lesnar’s return to the scene, no positive update is available regarding the comeback. In the past, PWInsider reported that WWE has not had any talks with the multi-time WWE Champion. Their sources also indicated that he isn’t being considered for any upcoming storylines.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer also mentioned that legal issues have barred Brock Lesnar from coming back to WWE television and that situation hasn’t changed. Even his former manager, Paul Heyman isn’t very optimistic about his WWE return, anytime soon which indicates that he’s set to miss another Wrestlemania season.