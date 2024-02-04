WWE’s Natalya Neidhart Reportedly Bringing Film Based On The Hart Family

Showing her iron fists for over the past 15 years, Natalya Neidhart has scratched and clawed her way to become the most veteran female athlete in the WWE locker room. Being a genetically superior wrestler hailing from the legendary Hart Dynasty, in-ring action came naturally to her but she turned itself into a passion who just doesn’t know when and where to stop.

Now, it appears that the Hart family could be the subject of an upcoming movie, following the success of A24’s The Iron Claw and Natalya Neidhart would be seen in the production.

The Iron Claw showcased the lives and tragedies of the Von Erich wrestling family and it did receive praise from wrestling fans and critics. Even pop star Adele described the biopic as her favorite film of the past year irrespective of the fact that it received zero nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Based on the success that The Iron Claw movie had experienced, there’s been speculation about other wrestling stories making it to the big screen. On Instagram, Natalya Neidhart posted a photo of herself with Rory Culkin, the star of movies like Signs and Scream 4. Jordan Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions were also there in the photo which fueled speculations about something being in the pipeline.

Natalya Neidhart hinted on social media about a documentary on The Hart Family

Furthermore, the caption of the photo made it clear that Natalya Neidhart was up to something close to her heart. Fightful Select then reported that something is going on that involves possibly making a movie based on the Hart family. Levine and Beckerman have reportedly shown interest in the idea while Culkin is known for his love of wrestling.

This won’t be the first time that a Canadian wrestling family story will be covered. WWE has released several documentaries about the Harts including individual DVD sets about Bret and Owen Hart. Plus, they have covered The Rated R Superstar Edge’s career, as well.

Time will tell whether Natalya Neidhart someday makes it to the list or not in the future. Entering the Guinness Book of World Records could be such a big deal but The Queen of Harts made it look really simple in recent times as she has already made it thrice after spending more than 17 years in the WWE.