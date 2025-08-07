WWE Universe is yet to get over from the shocking return of Brock Lesnar at the Summerslam premium live event, this past weekend. The happening was unthinkable considering the concerned WWE Superstar’s mention in the Janel Grant lawsuit. Nonetheless, the fans are pleased to have the marquee attraction back on board, while the locker room isn’t so universally thrilled enough.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp revealed during a Q&A session that the overall backstage reaction was all emotional after Brock Lesnar returned. However, it cannot be said that everyone was pleased to have him back, especially after the allegations against him,

“Very mixed emotions. Not everyone is sweeping it under the rug, but if you’re asking if people are actively going to walk out of the company, I don’t see that happening.”

During the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, the commentator & voice of the WWE, Michael Cole, noted that he talked to Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan earlier that day to ask them about Brock Lesnar’s return. HHH and Nick revealed that they reached out to him a few weeks ago and told him that it was time for him to come home.

Brock Lesnar Was Contacted By WWE Weeks Before 2025 Summerslam PLE

Paul Heyman comments on Brock Lesnar’s WWE return

While speaking to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman also revealed that Brock Lesnar’s return came together very quickly, and it occurred within just a couple of weeks. The former manager of the top attraction in the WWE said he doesn’t pay attention to the critics. In his view, the overall reactions from the Summerslam audience pointed out how much the return meant to the fans.

“Uh, that happened real quick. That happened in a couple of weeks. That happened in a couple of weeks. I got tagged into it after the deal was done. He wasn’t going to come back on speculation. He is Brock Lesnar.”

In the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025, Cody Rhodes (c) defeated John Cena to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship. After the match, Cena was soaking in the moment, standing in the middle of the ring, when Brock Lesnar returned to WWE. He ended the segment as well as the PLE by dropping Cena with an F-5.