After two years of hiatus, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at the 2025 edition of SummerSlam, this past weekend at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Planting the main-eventer of the night, John Cena, with an F-5, the two are seemingly up for a feud, which appeared on the wishlist of the latter in light of his retirement.

The 38th annual installment of the biggest event of the summer closed on a pleasant note for the fans as they had the marquee attraction back in the scene in the form of Brock Lesnar. However, the return was shocking in a true sense as he was removed from WWE television after his name was mentioned in Janel Grant’s amended lawsuit for sex trafficking, also involving Vince McMahon and other former WWE head-honchos.

“This attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug will backfire. We look forward to the full set of facts, including those about Mr. Lesnar, coming out in a court of law where they belong but, in the meantime, we refer you back to Janel Grant’s updated complaint, which outlines, in detail, the abuse she endured by McMahon and others while employed at WWE,” said Grants spokesperson in a media release about Brock Lesnar resurfacing in public for WWE.

In an update, WWE openly addressed this return issue on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix as the commentator & voice of the WWE, Michael Cole, noted that he talked to Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan earlier that day and asked them about Brock Lesnar’s return. HHH and Nick revealed that they reached out to him a few weeks ago and told him that it was time for him to come home.

Michael Cole reveals details about Brock Lesnar's return on RAWpic.twitter.com/1THc6OXwQC — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) August 5, 2025

Brock Lesnar agreed to WWE’s proposition, making Summerslam return to fruition

Brock Lesnar agreed to the proposition, making the return happen. It wasn’t addressed why he went after John Cena after resurfacing on WWE programming after such a long time. Meanwhile, Cena will appear on this Friday’s SmackDown to address the attack.

In the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025, Cody Rhodes (c) defeated John Cena to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship. After the match, Cena was soaking in the moment, standing in the middle of the ring, when Brock Lesnar returned to WWE. He ended the segment as well as the PLE by dropping Cena with an F-5.