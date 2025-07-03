Brock Lesnar had almost stayed away from WWE programming for two years, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s retired from in-ring competition. He reportedly denied being in retirement phase, a few months ago. Plus, the latest social media feeds also suggest that he’s resurfaced at the gym to keep himself in shape to be ready if any call-ups happen.

As seen most recently, Brock Lesnar was spotted at a gym, where he posed for a photo with a fan. The picture quickly went viral around social media, showing the former WWE Champion looking as jacked as ever, and he was seemingly in a good mood while posing for the shot. The top WWE Superstar also grew facial hair as his hiatus from WWE programming continues.

🚨│ Recent Picture of BROCK LESNAR, Ngl, bro legit looks like a Viking 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/vSvf1xaqh2 — Ceaser Wrestling (@CeaserWrestles) July 3, 2025

This photo from the unknown gym is one of the rare instances that Brock Lesnar has been seen in public since his name was presented in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and others, last year. His name, in particular, was later removed from the case documents, but the situation hasn’t been fully solved, leading WWE to keep him off television, for the time being.

Brock Lesnar never ruled out a comeback to the WWE

Certainly, Brock Lesnar won’t show up on WWE programming until and unless the legal issues are fully resolved. However, this isn’t the first time that he popped up on social media during the on-screen hiatus. Back in February, he was spotted at a steakhouse in Austin, Texas. Upon asking by a fan about a WWE return, The Beast Incarnate gave a short and cryptic reply, saying, “We’ll see.”

Brock Lesnar Allegedly Returning To WWE For “A Figure That Comes That Has Two Commas”

The vague answer keeps the ongoing discussions about Brock Lesnar in the pro-wrestling circuit, with the only good aspect being that the fans can still expect him to perform in the ring. However, the fact that he was officially named in Janel Grant’s amended lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, the current owner of WWE, TKO won’t take any risk with him.

Brock Lesnar last performed in a match at Summerslam 2023, finishing up the trilogy with Cody Rhodes after digesting a loss. Reports claimed that his planned 2024 Royal Rumble appearance was scrapped, alongside a planned match at WrestleMania 40 with GUNTHER after the lawsuit was filed.