Liv Morgan is one of the top-notch talents of the current WWE locker room’s female side who’s been putting up great heel acts. With Dominik Mysterio by her side, she’s also entitled to have great fun at WWE events and outside the ring. It appears that her charming personality is more than enough to drag some renowned names into her inbox.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio appeared on a recent episode of Hot Ones Versus, as the on-screen couple faced some spicy rounds of daring questions. Addressing social media tidbits, questions were thrown to the former women’s world champion about experiencing flirty messages, and the response was affirmative.

With the news that Drake recently followed her on Instagram, Liv Morgan was asked if any celebrities had slid into her DMs. “Yeah, there’s a couple,” was her answer, but she also quickly looked at Dominik to assure him, “But you have nothing to worry about my love.”

Liv Morgan and Dominik agreed on the city having the worst WWE audience

Liv Morgan and Dominik also spoke beyond their personal relationship, that’s how they tend to deal with brutal responses from the WWE Universe. When asked about which city had the worst crowd, the duo agreed on Kentucky without hesitation.

“There’s so many places that I don’t like that we go to, to be honest,” Liv started with Dominik chiming in with “Kentucky?” “The Yum Center. Ok yeah, Kentucky. The Yum Center,” her lady-love quickly supported him.

Dom-Dom also commented on the never-ending feud with his father Rey Mysterio in the WWE, “He should apologize. He should get on his knees, take his mask off, hand it over to me, and say that I’m the greatest Mysterio of all time. Because I am.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Throughout his WWE tenure, Dominik has proved to be quite the lady’s man during his tenure with the WWE with Liv Morgan being his latest acquisition. In one of the most discussed storylines of 2024, these two have romantically been paired up on WWE programming after Dom broke up with Rhea Ripley at Summerslam of that year.

The pairing benefitted Liv Morgan immensely in her career, as she got to continue with her Women’s World Championship reign until early 2025. While enjoying a 200-plus day run with the title, she also got to become the first-ever Women’s Crown Jewel Champion in WWE history.