Brock Lesnar was last seen on WWE television almost two years ago, and he’s not booked to make any future appearances on TV, either. With the Janel Grant lawsuit situation continuing, where his name popped up with some allegations, it’s likely that WWE would bring him back until and unless things are settled in court.

In the meantime, a fan on Instagram claimed to have spoken with Brock Lesnar and alleged that the WWE Superstar told them that he had retired from in-ring competition and that he wouldn’t be returning to the WWE. While this has not been confirmed by the concerned star or WWE in any official capacity, the post did fuel speculations on his status in the circuit.

Time will tell if Brock Lesnar’s run in the combat sports is over but at least a reliable source claims that things are unpredictable when it comes to his retirement. Ringside News reminded a report that the former WWE Champion was spotted at a steakhouse in Austin, Texas. A correspondent of the source approached him with the inquiry of a potential WWE return to which he responded saying, “We’ll see.”

Brock Lesnar not returning until legal matters in WWE resolve

That brief answer added more mystery to his current status, but it ultimately left the chances open for one more stint in the WWE ring. Brock Lesnar was first removed from all WWE creative plans after he was referenced in a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, WWE, and other former head honchos. This nixed his appearance at the 2024 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania XL where he was reportedly set to face GUNTHER.

In late November, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce fueled up the rumors around Brock Lesnar’s potential return at Survivor Series 2024 as he posted a cryptic photo of him being stretchered out of the ring alongside Paul Heyman. However, PWInsider later reported that any mentions of the ex-champion during commentary or anywhere else were just meant to enhance the storylines.

The eventual truth reported by Ringside News is that WWE placed Brock Lesnar’s contract on hold, and his status as a talent remains classified as a legal matter. Until that situation is resolved, he’s not expected to return to WWE programming.