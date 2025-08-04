WWE SummerSlam 2025 – Night Two went down from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This was the first two-night SummerSlam in WWE history and the 38th annual edition, which was kicked off by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, followed by which, we had our inaugural match of the night from the Monday Night Raw roster.

In the opening contest of WWE Summerslam 2025, Naomi (c) defeated Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Women’s World Championship. The champion had a special entrance to the ring to kick off the Sunday night show as her father shredded on the guitar to her theme music and played her out for her big title defense.

As the match progressed at WWE Summerslam 2025, there were shades of Evolution as SKY and Ripley locked up. Ripley digested a Poisonrana from SKY, but the champion broke the pin attempt. A brawl broke out on the outside, which saw a brief comeback from SKY, but the veteran Naomi continued to break each of SKY’s pinfall attempts.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Naomi stole a pinfall win from Rhea Ripley to retain

The finish of the match at WWE Summerslam 2025 saw the fight come back to the ring, where Ripley planted SKY with a grueling Avalanche Riptide off the middle rope. However, as Ripley went for the pin, Naomi appeared to grab Ripley’s shorts, shifting her weight to roll Ripley up and steal the three-count from the referee, thereby winning the title match.

As a result of this successful win at WWE Summerslam 2025, Naomi will next defend the Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris on August 31. Vaquer won the number-one contender’s battle royal at the all-women Evolution premium live event last month, earning the title match opportunity.

On that same night, Naomi successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the Women’s World Championship, interfering in the main event match between SKY and Ripley over the women’s world title. On the following Raw, the three men argued over the next title match that led the GM of the show to declare a triple threat for WWE Summerslam 2025.