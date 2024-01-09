CM Punk Vs. Roman Reigns: WWE Has Plans For Top Feud In 2024

With CM Punk coming back to the WWE, he’s expectedly going to be one of the marquee names on the roster in 2024. With Roman Reigns noticeably reducing his scheduled appearances in the foreseeable future, he’s also expected to make things up for the WWE to a big extent.

CM Punk mentioned a “wise man” during his November 27th promo on WWE RAW which was immediately perceived that at some point, Heyman and Punk might collaborate and this would eventually take us toward a matchup against Roman Reigns. WWE does have a vision to host this dream contest.

Sports Illustrated already hinted that a CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns clash is on the horizon and that this direction is so evident that it’s not being concealed. In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the plan is to keep the two apart for a considerable amount of time before the two reach that point.

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns to be a gigantic showdown in WWE

The current sentiment within the WWE is that CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns would be a colossal showdown before WWE eventually proceed with the feud,

“The feeling right now is that will be gigantic at the time they choose to get there. Whether it results in Heyman leaving Reigns for Punk and Punk going heel and Reigns face, which was the speculation we got, there are multiple different ways to approach that. The key is to peak it timing-wise, although it’ll probably work big whenever it happens.”

CM Punk made his historic return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames and it’s being considered as one of the memorable returns in the history of the company. He also set a WWE Social Media record by owning the most viewed social media post which was about his return. Plus, the merchandise release for this comeback also flew out of the gate, instantly.

Since his return to the WWE, CM Punk has appeared to be in good spirits, and according to Fightful Select, there are rumors of a behavior clause kept in his contract which is unconfirmed at this point. According to reports from PWInsider, WWE wants to make money with the former champion after his AEW exit but there are also concerns about his past backstage issues.