Ex WWE Star Sasha Banks Expected To Debut In AEW In Early 2024

Sasha Banks has no longer been an exclusive WWE talent since mid-2022 as the homegrown star headed outside to make a name for herself. Under the name of Mercedes Mone, she initially found huge success in the independent scene but her path was blocked due to a fatal injury.

Soon after leaving the WWE, the former women’s champion became a prominent female wrestler in Japan through her success in NJPW and STARDOM by securing the biggest paycheck in the company’s history but those good times didn’t long last, thanks to an injured foot suffered in the early summer of 2023.

Since then, the returning rumors around Sasha Banks have all over been the internet with WWE and AEW possibly having a tug-of-war with her. For sometimes in late 2023, WWE was said to be the favorite to bring her back, home but now All Elite Wrestling is pretty confident about hiring her.

Sasha Banks yet to sign a contract with the AEW

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) was dubbed to be the hottest free agent in the pro-wrestling market and it looks like she’s going to debut in AEW soon. This comes just after AEW has already secured another free agent in the women’s division, Deonna Purrazzo.

“On [Saturday’s] show there were no teases for Mercedes Mone or for her appearing Wednesday in Jacksonville. What I know is that AEW does expect her to start on TV soon, but as noted, until it happens and the contract itself is signed, I wouldn’t consider anything 100 percent,” The source reported about Sasha Banks.

“We do know that the expectation is she will be in AEW fairly soon, but until a contract signing is confirmed, anything can happen.”

Sasha Banks’ last match took place on May 21, 2023, where she lost to AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale at NJPW STRONG Resurgence in a match to crown the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion. Originally, the match outcome was supposed to be reversed but then Banks was injured during this match and hasn’t competed since. Reports also confirmed that WWE ended conversations with her for a return, as she asked for a heavy paycheck.