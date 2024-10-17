WWE Universe was beaming with joy after Brock Lesnar’s name was indirectly dropped on television, this past Monday Night. Due to legal reasons, WWE avoided mentioning the former champion on TV but dragging his history on two occasions was supposed to be intentional as many assumed that it would be only a matter of time before he comes back. However, the assumptions might not be true, per a reliable source.

On the October 14 episode of WWE Raw, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins indirectly mentioned Brock Lesnar. In a promo, Cody said the following to World Heavyweight Champion Gunther,

“I defeated the most dominating champion in company history… and Gunther, I have already slain a frightening Beast.”

Then Seth stated the following to the Raw General Manager Adam Pearce backstage,

“So let me remind you – I’ve slayed Beasts, conquered Kings, and you know what sounds nice? Hunting monsters. I need this fight.”

They (WWE) mentioned Brock Lesnar’s nickname ‘THE BEAST’ not 1 but 2 times on Raw is not a coincidence. It’s happening, It’s happening, Brock Lesnar will be BACK in WWE sooner than we all think later. 💯#WWE #WWERaw #BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/L6XdnYyvO6 — Wrestling Universe 🍻 (@WRESTLING_UE) October 15, 2024

Following these two segments airing on WWE’s flagship show, WrestleVotes provided an update on Brock Lesnar’s potential return to the company. The source indicated there’s a strong likelihood of Lesnar coming back, responding with a “Yes” after getting asked about his return. WrestleVotes also noted that sources within WWE have confirmed that talks are currently ongoing between the two parties to make the return a reality in due course.

No creative plans pitched for Brock Lesnar by WWE in recent times

In a contradictory update, Fightful Select reports that there are currently no plans for Brock Lesnar to return to the WWE. A source denied the recent claim made by WrestleVotes and that they’d be informed if any such talks would have been ongoing, “There are no creative plans for Lesnar, and if talks have happened, we haven’t been informed.”

Fightful further added that there haven’t been any creative ideas pitched for Brock Lesnar in months, with one source suggesting it’s unlikely he’ll return while the feds are still investigating the Vince McMahon allegations in which the former champion’s name is also involved.

Until and unless Brock Lesnar is fully cleared of the allegations, it’s highly unlikely that we will see him back on WWE programming. It’s been over a year that we’ve seen him on WWE programming. He was last seen in a match at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes in the final match of their trilogy.