Brock Lesnar used to raise hell during his limited appearances on WWE programming over the past decade since his return to the company in 2012. WWE has stopped using his services from last year’s Summerslam onward and there’s no update on if they ever think of bringing him back on TV due to some legal complications around him.

The last time Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship was on the night of the Elimination Chamber 2022 premium live event where he simply put up a dominant show tearing through everyone standing against him inside the devastating structure.

WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar Still Not Discussed For A Return After October 14 Tease

In 2022, Vince McMahon also gave Austin Theory a significant push on WWE’s main roster, leading him to get involved in high-profile matches against some of the biggest names in the promotion. One of his standout moments came at the 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Theory competed for the WWE Championship in the above-mentioned Elimination Chamber match. He was the last competitor to be eliminated from the bout after Brock Lesnar delivered an F5 to him from the top of a pod, to secure the win as well as the WWE Championship.

Survivor Series 2024: Update On Traditional Matches For Annual WWE PLE

Brock Lesnar was slated to deliver an F5 to AJ Styles at Elimination Chamber

While speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Austin Theory remembered the 2022 Elimination Chamber, when he took an F5 from Brock Lesnar off the top of one of the pods. Recalling the rehearsal stages, Theory mentioned that initially AJ Styles was supposed to digest that massive F5 but the spot was changed by Vince McMahon,

“So I remember the night before, we’re at rehearsals and everybody’s there, AJ Styles is on Brock Lesnar’s shoulders and there’s a crash pad down on the floor. Vince steps up behind me and he goes ‘I want you to take that.’ I was just looking and as soon as he says it Brock throws AJ to the pad. AJ lands on his side.”

That wasn’t the only time that Theory had the opportunity to have a physical confrontation with Brock Lesnar. Throughout that year, The Beast beat the hell out of the 2022 Money in the Bank briefcase holder as his feud with Roman Reigns continued over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. For the time being, Summerslam 2023 remains the last time we have seen him on TV.