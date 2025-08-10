While some of the fans were under the impression that we’ve seen the last of Brock Lesnar on WWE programming in 2023, that’s not the case at all. Making a triumphant return on television at last weekend’s Summerslam premium live event, the top WWE Superstar continues to be one of the biggest box office attractions within the company. Plus, his payscale under the regime of the WWE also remains unchanged.

According to the latest updates from Sports Illustrated, WWE pays Brock Lesnar $5 million per year. This amount is similar to what the previous Vince McMahon-regime used to hand him over despite his limited dates in the company within a calendar year. The only other name to pull that kind of salary within the TKO regime is none other than Roman Reigns.

In previous updates received through the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE kept Brock Lesnar under their payroll since his absence on TV at Summerslam 2023, and this only demonstrated the company’s dependence on his long-term value, even if speculations swirled that he might never compete for them again. However, WWE never saw his legal situation as a career-ending hindrance but only as a temporary hurdle before bringing him back.

Paul Heyman commented on Brock Lesnar’s WWE return

Being one of their most bankable stars, Brock Lesnar’s former manager, Paul Heyman, also opened up on his latest return that shocked the WWE Universe to the core. Essentially, the greatest manager of all time noted that he never listened to the criticism that was around his former client. It was the audience who was happy to see him back on TV, and they won’t be able to cancel the former WWE Champion, anyway.

“Obviously the decision was made. It’s time to bring back Brock Lesnar. Whatever that decision is based on, I respect it. If there are critics of it, get over it. He’s here and he’s gonna be here and you ain’t gonna be able to cancel him,” stated Paul Heyman on The Ariel Helwani Show.

“And I’m happy to have him back because the audience is happy to have him back. If we brought him back and the audience rebelled against it, I wouldn’t be happy to have him back.”

During the closing moments of SummerSlam night two on Sunday, Brock Lesnar made his return and hit John Cena with an F-5 before the show went off the air to renew a beef with the 17-time WWE Champion.