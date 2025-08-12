The third match for the Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event has been announced during last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, and it will be contested for the World Heavyweight Championship. Three challengers have been named for the reigning champion, Seth Rollins, given his recent history with each one of those.

In the main event of the August 11 episode of Raw, CM Punk & LA Knight defeated The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed) via DQ after Seth Rollins attacked Punk. The champion and his cohorts downed Punk and Knight until Jey Uso made the save.

This led Adam Pearce to come out and reveal the new addition to Clash in Paris 2025 set for later this month, as he noted that Rollins would defend his world title against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk in a fatal-4-way encounter. This also ensures the No-DQ capacity of the contest.

Rollins was visibly not happy with the Clash in Paris 2025 match announcement, and he was seething outside the ring. Knight and Punk started arguing in the ring with Uso coming in to intervene, only to receive an elbow in response from Knight. The Vision took this opportunity, re-entered the ring to beat down the three babyfaces. Rollins again delivered a stomp to CM Punk to close out Raw.

Originally, CM Punk was celebrating his World Heavyweight title win over Gunther at SummerSlam, a week ago, when Seth Rollins returned, revealed his knee injury to be a ruse, attacked Punk, and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to leave the summer’s biggest event as the new world champion. Thus, Clash in Paris 2025 will be the first time that Rollins would put his world title on the line in his ongoing reign.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE Match Card

Clash in Paris 2025 will be the first WWE premium live event in the French capital city at the Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31st, also marking the first PLE in the post-Summerslam phase. The currently set match card for the international show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi (c) vs. Evolution Battle Royal winner Stephanie Vaquer

– John Cena vs. Logan Paul