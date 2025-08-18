Changing the complexion of the WWE, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television during Night Two of SummerSlam in the closing moments. Targeting John Cena, he dropped the soon-to-be retired WWE Superstar with an F5. Thus, a beef between the two WWE Legends commenced at the biggest event of the summer, and they will reportedly battle in a match in an upcoming premium live event.

On the post-Summerslam episode of WWE Smackdown, John Cena said that he’s afraid of Brock Lesnar after the way he attacked him at Summerslam. Despite the mindset, he won’t back down from a fight, again hinting that the two bitter rivals are on a collision course. We later received an update about WWE scheduling this match in a major premium live event.

Update On WWE Premium Live Event Planned On September 20th On ESPN

As we previously noted, the Wrestling Observer reported that Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena will take place at the September 20th PLE, an event that is yet to be officially announced on WWE’s part,

“The planned main event for WWE’s September 20 PPV, going head-to-head against AEW All Out, is Brock Lesnar vs John Cena. Which is why Brock’s not booked for Paris. Because they wanted him as a method to counterprogram AEW.”

In an update, BWE is reporting that there will be an added stipulation for the Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena bout and that it is expected to be a Last Man Standing match. Interestingly, The Beast’s original comeback in 2012 also produced a similar contest between the two at Extreme Rules, where Cena emerged victorious.

Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena reportedly pushed back from international WWE PLE

With the WWE roster scheduled to embark on a tour around the United Kingdom that concludes with Clash in Paris, many assumed that this bout would be added to the international premium live event, especially since Cena was always advertised on it. However, Brock Lesnar wasn’t announced for the show, and the match got pushed back to either the September PLE or Crown Jewel set for October.

As of this writing, Brock Lesnar hasn’t appeared since SummerSlam Sunday night. But WWE is advertising him for the following two episodes of SmackDown: September 12 in Norfolk, Virginia, and September 19 in Toledo, Ohio. A confrontation between him and John Cena will likely be in store on any of these two episodes to make the upcoming match official.