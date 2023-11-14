Brock Lesnar’s Return Plans Already In Place For WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Brock Lesnar is one of those rare talents in the WWE who gets to explore an extremely light schedule. This has been the norm since his return to the company in 2012. For an exceptional occasion this year, he worked five back-to-back pay-per-views and then Summerslam but that marked the end of his 2023 stint, overall.

According to previous reports from PWInsider, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to return at Royal Rumble 2024, which will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on January 27.

Dave Meltzer also discussed the marquee attraction in the WWE during Wrestling Observer Radio and it was said that he will not be back until the Royal Rumble event, next year. He isn’t advertised for the event, at this point but Meltzer said that plans are already there for Brock Lesnar’s return for the first WWE PLE of 2024,

“Lesnar is the one I was told who is not back until the Royal Rumble.”

WWE Stars Ronda Rousey And Brock Lesnar’s Return Rumor Squashed For UFC 300

Brock Lesnar finished his 2023 schedule by working 2023 Summerslam

The Beast Incarnate is in a position to be able to pick his own schedule in the pro wrestling business. He competed in all of his obliged matches of this year before SummerSlam this year, and now he must be having some good times in his farmhouse. While his return is on the card, WWE Universe will have to wait a bit before seeing him back on TV. The recess has also forced him to miss the first-ever WWE PLE in Saudi Arabia during last weekend’s Crown Jewel.

Brock Lesnar was last seen on WWE programming at SummerSlam 2023. On that night he featured in the final match of his trilogy with Cody Rhodes and came up short. After the match, the former WWE Champion turned babyface, raised Cody’s hand and hugged him in a segment that fueled up retirement rumors.

Rumor Killer On Randy Orton Winning A Title After WWE Survivor Series 2023 Return

According to a report from Xero News, Brock Lesnar has a verbal agreement with the WWE to stay under the company banner at least until WrestleMania 41 in 2025 since that show is slated to go down from his home state of Minnesota,

“Brock Lesnar has a verbal agreement to stay with WWE until WrestleMania 41. No word if he would stay after that.”