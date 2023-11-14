Rumor Killer On Randy Orton Winning A Title After WWE Survivor Series 2023 Return

After staying out of action for more than one and a half years, Randy Orton is on the verge of returning to WWE TV. Recent reports as well as teases on this week’s Raw essentially confirmed that he is gearing up for a return at Survivor Series 2023 to join the WarGames fray. Additionally, it was also noted how he might end up winning a title soon after the return takes place.

During an episode of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno expressed his belief that GUNTHER will not be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns from his undisputed championship reign. Instead, he mentioned Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Bron Breakker as the potential contenders to bring an end to the historic reign,

“No, he’s not [On if Gunther can dethrone Roman Reigns]. He’s not the type of guy that would get over with the fans to beat Roman [Reigns]. I don’t think, you know, I don’t think he’d have enough heel heat. I don’t think he’s the guy. That’s what I’m saying… Right now you would think Cody [Rhodes], Randy Orton if he comes back, maybe like Bron Breakker if they bring him in and give him a push, you know, those are the guys I would think are on the radar to like beat Roman.”

Randy Orton not scheduled for a title win after Survivor Series

Following this, there’s a rumor going on that Randy Orton is going to win a major title as soon as he returns, especially given that he had tons of history with Roman Reigns and The Usos. These heels were the reason to write him off TV in the first place and it makes sense that The Viper will be on the hunt once he resurfaces on WWE TV. Even if that’s the case, no title-winning situation has been created for him for the time being.

Fightful Select has confirmed that WWE doesn’t have any plans for Randy Orton to win a title, as of this writing. For some time, he has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for his return. If he does end up competing at Survivor Series which is the last WWE PLE of 2023 then he’ll continue his 20-year streak of having at least 1 PPV/PLE match every year since 2003.

