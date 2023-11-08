WWE Stars Ronda Rousey And Brock Lesnar’s Return Rumor Squashed For UFC 300

Ronda Rousey hasn’t been seen in the WWE since this year’s summer and if the recent reports are any indications then she isn’t coming back to the company. The WWE roster doesn’t have her involved on the active side anymore which led her to compete in a couple of matches in the independent circuit. The belief is that she has no intentions to make a comeback to the newly TKO-owned pro wrestling company.

But UFC remains in the conversation when it comes to a returning capacity for Ronda Rousey. This company is currently in the midst of a major overhaul of sorts after its merger with WWE under the TKO Holdings umbrella. UFC 300 will be a milestone event for the company, next year, and the likes of Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar are speculated for having matches on that show. However, the possibilities have been wiped out by UFC President Dana White.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, UFC President Dana White ruled out the possibility of seeing Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar appearing at UFC 300 in Las Vegas while making their Octagon return,

“I get why everybody asks. I love that everybody loves them like that, and with so much passion. I do, too. But they’re definitely not coming back for UFC 300. I’m focused on Madison Square Garden. But no, they’re not coming back.”

Ronda Rousey competed in her last WWE match at Summerslam

Brock Lesnar has not been seen in the Octagon since his win over Mark Hunt back in 2016, which was overturned after Lesnar tested positive for using a banned substance during a post-fight test. As for Ronda Rousey, she hasn’t been seen either in the Octagon following her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 back in December 2016. This major loss also sent her to the WWE a couple of years later.

While Brock Lesnar continues to be a part of the WWE brand, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler had a throwdown in the MMA rules match after the Slim Jim Battle Royal match which appeared to be the final WWE match for the former name. Baszler was the one to instigate the feud by turning on her bestie at Money in the Bank and she was also the one to have picked up the win in the MMA Rules Match.

