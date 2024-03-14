Brock Lesnar’s Return To WWE Television Gets New Clarification

After a long hiatus that started during last year’s summer, Brock Lesnar was originally scheduled to make his return to WWE programming during the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match. Reports were rife that an altercation with a particular superstar would also take him through the Wrestlemania 40 season. But he was pulled from the show after getting mentioned in the Vince McMahon lawsuit.

Following that lawsuit, WWE started keeping the two away from any references on their TV as well as content. Brock Lesnar was removed from any sort of creative plans of the company and he also got blocked from the characters on the WWE 2k24 game. Vince McMahon then sold a part of his shares in the TKO and was removed from the Board of the company.

In a recent interesting development, Brock Lesnar was added back to the WWE active roster after he was removed from the page on the official website around Royal Rumble. While this didn’t confirm his return to television, this is something positive for the fans of the veteran name who expected further developments to the scenario.

Brock Lesnar was never removed from the WWE roster page

Follow-up reports were also available about how the company was probably making efforts to bring back Brock Lesnar on TV. While his return might be on the horizon, Fightful Select has an update on the situation as they noted that The Beast was never removed from their roster page.

It was noted that WWE removed McMahon from their roster page but Brock Lesnar’s profile was kept intact. However, with WrestleMania on the horizon, and even for the post-Mania season which is filled with so many international PLEs, the Beast Incarnate making a return to the TV makes perfect sense. He would eventually be a massive attraction for the WWE as he can attract millions of fans from around the globe.

According to the previous reports of POST Wrestling, Brock Lesnar was scheduled to be eliminated by Dominik Mysterio, which would’ve led to a match between The Beast and Dirty Dom at the Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event in Australia in late February. But creative plans changed and NXT’s Bron Breakker ended up getting the opportunity.